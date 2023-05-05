Mantis to Make Her Debut at Avengers Campus

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally here and while you have been able to meet Star-Lord and Gamora at Avengers Campus for a years now, to celebrate the newest film the group is bringing Mantis along!

For a limited time at Disneyland Resort, Mantis is joining Star-Lord at Avengers Campus for “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!” The celestial siblings will get their groove on in front of the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction, as they recruit guests with the right skills to join their band of heroes.

Just let the music move you 🎶 Mantis has grooved her way into #AvengersCampus in #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure. Experience Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now playing only in theaters and check out all of the new ways to celebrate the film at Disney Parks: https://t.co/UxzpBhDREf pic.twitter.com/iHislGPgk1 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 5, 2023

Mantis joins the growing list of new heroes to arrive at Avengers Campus as Marvel Studios projects hit theaters and Disney+ including Kang the Conqueror, Werewolf By Night, Shuri’s Black Panther, M’Baku, Moon Knight, Mr. Knight, Ms. Marvel, America Chavez, The Mighty Thor, Professor Hulk, and more.

In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is now in theaters, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

