SEE IT: First Set Photos From Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Surface

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stich has officially begun filming!

While we likely have to wait until next summer for the film to be released on Disney+, we’ve got our first official look at it in the form of recently leaked set photos.

Twitter user @reelnewshawaii posted several photos this past week. Despite no sign of any CGI alien, they do offer a first look at the beautiful Hawaiian setting and newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo.

You can check out the photos down below!

Do you think she was feeding pudge? I don't know guys, there's something different about this movie. So far nothing we've seen is recognizable from the cartoon from cars to Lilo's house. I mean, she's not even wearing her signature red/yellow swimsuit here. #LiloAndStitch pic.twitter.com/LnbSq9hznh — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 3, 2023

Monday evening folks on Waikiki Beach were given a sneak peek at “Lilo and Stitch”. Unfortunately no alien sightings but Lilo was there and possibly Nani. pic.twitter.com/R4nHJBjeqV — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 3, 2023

As production continues, we expect even more photos to find their way online. Hopefully, they provide some insight into what Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and Chris Sanders look like, or if their live-action looks will match their animated counterparts. Sadly, we’ll just have to wait and see!

The cast also features newcomer Sydney Agudong, Kaipot Dudoit, Tia Carrere (who voiced Nani in the original film), and Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story).

Attached to produce are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who are coming off 2019’s billion-dollar hit remake of Aladdin and are also producing the Disney+ Inspector Gadget film, as well as the Haunted Mansion reboot. Studio execs Zoe Kent (Sade) and Louie Provost (Togo) will oversee the production.

Filming will reportedly continue through June. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On) will direct. There’s no release date just yet, but the film is expected to be released exclusively on Disney+ next year.

