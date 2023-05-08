The DisInsider

Elizabeth Olsen Wins “Best Villain” Award at The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Skyler Shuler May 8, 2023

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 was this weekend, and while Disney was nominated in multiple categories, Elizabeth Olsen took home an award for the house of mouse.

Olsen won for Best Villain for her performance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlet Witch. Her win had many fans excited but some begged the question, is she really a villain of the movie? The answer is yes, at the end of the day she played the antagonist killing multiple superpowered heroes including Reed Richards, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Black Bolt, and Professor X. Yes, she was possessed by the dark hold but come on, she was definitely the film’s villain.

A full list of winners, which are voted on by fans, follows.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI (WINNER)
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things
The Last of Us (WINNER)
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday (WINNER)
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us (WINNER)
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (WINNER)
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux/Infected — The Last of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks (WINNER)
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2 (WINNER)
Dylan O’Brien — Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge — Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer — Nope
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny — Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things (WINNER)
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI (WINNER)
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus (WINNER)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear
Justin Long — Barbarian
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon — Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing — Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us (WINNER)
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things (WINNER)
Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
Doja Cat — “Vegas” (Elvis)
Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing) (WINNER)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians (WINNER)
Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (WINNER)
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show (WINNER)
Joel Madden — Ink Master
Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality Onscreen Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules (WINNER)
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (WINNER)
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Best Musical Moment

Daisy Jones & the Six: “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)”
Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance
Elvis: “Trouble”
Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)
M3GAN: “Titanium”
Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”
Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home” (WINNER)
RRR: “Naatu Naatu”
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”
SNL: “Big Boys”
Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”
The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)
The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”
The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”
Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”
Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”

