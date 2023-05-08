Elizabeth Olsen Wins “Best Villain” Award at The MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 was this weekend, and while Disney was nominated in multiple categories, Elizabeth Olsen took home an award for the house of mouse.

Olsen won for Best Villain for her performance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlet Witch. Her win had many fans excited but some begged the question, is she really a villain of the movie? The answer is yes, at the end of the day she played the antagonist killing multiple superpowered heroes including Reed Richards, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Black Bolt, and Professor X. Yes, she was possessed by the dark hold but come on, she was definitely the film’s villain.

A full list of winners, which are voted on by fans, follows.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI (WINNER)

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us (WINNER)

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

Keke Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday (WINNER)

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us (WINNER)

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (WINNER)

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux/Infected — The Last of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks (WINNER)

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2 (WINNER)

Dylan O’Brien — Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge — Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer — Nope

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny — Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things (WINNER)

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI (WINNER)

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus (WINNER)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear

Justin Long — Barbarian

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon — Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing — Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us (WINNER)

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things (WINNER)

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat — “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing) (WINNER)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians (WINNER)

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (WINNER)

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show (WINNER)

Joel Madden — Ink Master

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality Onscreen Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules (WINNER)

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (WINNER)

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Best Musical Moment

Daisy Jones & the Six: “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance

Elvis: “Trouble”

Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN: “Titanium”

Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”

Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home” (WINNER)

RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”

SNL: “Big Boys”

Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”

Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related