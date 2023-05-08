The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

The First Reactions To Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Splash Online

Dempsey Pillot May 8, 2023 3 min read

The social media embargo has just been lifted for Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about Disney’s latest live-action adaptation down below!

The Little Mermaid  will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023. Tickets are available now.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

SEE IT: First Set Photos From Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Surface

May 7, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: Disney Eyeing Zendaya For ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Role

May 3, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: Cillian Murphy Returning For ‘Tron: Ares’

April 28, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

3 min read

The First Reactions To Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Splash Online

May 8, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
4 min read

Elizabeth Olsen Wins “Best Villain” Award at The MTV Movie & TV Awards

May 8, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

SEE IT: First Set Photos From Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Surface

May 7, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

Russell T. Davies Possibly Hints at Jonathan Groff’s ‘Doctor Who’ Character

May 6, 2023 Jordan Simmons