The First Reactions To Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Splash Online

The social media embargo has just been lifted for Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about Disney’s latest live-action adaptation down below!

#TheLittleMermaid is filled with a few great performances from Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, but it's a mostly paint-by-numbers remake that's isn't as good as the animated masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/YY4ielYXiR — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is MAGICAL! It celebrates everything we love from the original & delivers a very special MESMERIZING experience. @HalleBailey is TRULY RADIANT as #Ariel capturing the essence of the character perfectly. It’s AN EXPERIENCE YOU’LL TREASURE FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/05VyoGXe9W — Anthony – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is FANTASTIC! Rob Marshall’s great direction gives us one of Disney’s best live-action remakes and a joyful theatrical experience. @HalleBailey is PERFECT as #Ariel and is the heart of the movie. It’s an ENCHANTING journey under the sea I can’t wait to rewatch! pic.twitter.com/rqdsHtbg3t — Big Screen Leafs has THE PASSION™️ (@bigscreenleaks) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid: Charming, but incredibly spotty. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem put their heart & souls into a film that can’t escape its animated legacy. Best when it leans into campy bonkers, yet limits its fantasy elements for no reason. pic.twitter.com/c7Bt2BO5rq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 9, 2023

Endearing but uneven, #TheLittleMermaid doesn’t deliver the magic of the animated classic but there are plenty of creative touches from Rob Marshall to float the audience’s boats. Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy are great. Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina provide solid comic relief. pic.twitter.com/kt1pVURZiL — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 9, 2023

I got to see #TheLittleMermaid!@HalleBailey is magnificent as Ariel. She’s radiant, charming & every bit a Disney princess.



Bailey absolutely nails every musical number & carries the very entertaining film. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ICxwSUQzzj — POC Culture (@POCculture) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey – she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

It may look visually rough under the sea, but THE LITTLE MERMAID eventually recreates some of the original’s magic through its timeless story & cast. Daveed Diggs & Melissa McCarthy are highlights but Halle Bailey is the one astonishes with her gorgeous singing & empathetic charm pic.twitter.com/DhmmtOLaLJ — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing. — Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023

It brings me no joy to report that The Little Mermaid is very mediocre. While the music is still great (minus two of the new songs) this live action version lacks Disney magic. The performances are fine with Melissa McCarthy being the standout. The iconic sea characters like… pic.twitter.com/T4y00uKn2d — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is STUNNING! @HalleBailey SHINES as Ariel. Jonah Hauer-King's Eric is charming. Melissa McCarthy's Ursula is wicked. Daveed Diggs' Sebastian is a standout! This is the Disney live-action remake to watch. Full review coming to @AgentsFandom very soon! pic.twitter.com/oym6wkaCqP — aisha ✵ ‎⧗ (@evanslarsons) May 9, 2023

The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023. Tickets are available now.

