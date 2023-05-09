Pete Davidson’s #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 Character Revealed

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING POST CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3.

PROCEED WITH CAUTION.

It’s no secret that James Gunn enjoys re-teaming with actors he’s worked with before. While there are plenty of “Gunn alums” sprinkled throughout Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in obvious roles, it turns out there are also some actors in less obvious roles that you might have missed too.

One of those actors is Pete Davidson.

Now, there is no denying that Davidson is in the film. Chances are you probably even saw his name in the credits, while you waited for the inevitable post-credits scene. He’s credited as a character named “Phlektik.” There’s only one problem though. Not once over the course of the film is the audience introduced to a character by that name. Additionally, Davidson’s face is never seen onscreen.

So where is Davidson? Did he just contribute a random voice? Thankfully Gunn took to Twitter this week to answer those questions.

When asked by a fan who Davidson presumably voiced in the film, Gunn responded with a photo of the actor/comedian physically on set alongside a photo of who the character actually looked like.

I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set. https://t.co/tyVPU7GsZg pic.twitter.com/2cKamjHqxS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

For those who may or may not remember, the character Davidson plays is a henchmen to the High Evolutionary’s character who appears briefly in the film’s third act. Unlike many of the others who serve under Chukwudi Iwuji’s menace, he survives though.

Davidson famously played the traitorous Blackguard in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Living up to the film’s title, he did not last long. Whether or not that means we’ll see Davidson return as the character in future installments remains to be seen.

Now, if you blinked and missed Davidson’s cameo, the good news is that the film is still playing in theaters.

Last we saw the Guardians was during Thor: Love and Thunder, where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who disappeared following the final battle with Thanos and his army. Will Poulter (The Revenant) also joins the cast as Adam Warlock, with Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

SOURCE: James Gunn

