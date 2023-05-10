BREAKING: Disney To Buy Hulu, Will Combine It With Disney+ By The End Of 2023

Just announced during Disney’s second quarter fiscal earning call: Disney intends on buying Hulu and combining it with Disney+ by the end of the year.

17/ IGER basically announces they will be buying HULU. One App (Disney+ and Hulu) will be rolled by the end of the year (in time for the trigger clause in the contract). — SeanNyberg (@SeanNyberg) May 10, 2023

This is developing story. Stay tuned for more details shortly.

About Post Author

Related