BREAKING: Disney To Buy Hulu, Will Combine It With Disney+ By The End Of 2023

Dempsey Pillot May 10, 2023 1 min read

Just announced during Disney’s second quarter fiscal earning call: Disney intends on buying Hulu and combining it with Disney+ by the end of the year.

This is developing story. Stay tuned for more details shortly.

