Chris Pratt Is Down To Appear In 3 More ‘Guardians’ Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of an era for several heroes in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. That includes Peter Quill a.k.a Star Lord. At the end of the film, he crowns Rocket as the leader of the team while he, Mantis, Nebula and Drax go off to do some soul searching.

Although we don’t know when or where will see the latter three again, the film’s second post-credit scene promises that “Star-Lord will return” in some capacity in the near future. But how many Guardians projects does actor Chris Pratt actually have in him? At the film’s official press conference, while discussing the character’s journey, Pratt teased that he could see himself working on another trilogy.

The conversation began when conference host Nathan Fillion asked Pratt if he would do three more movies with director James Gunn. To that, Pratt said “Three more movies with James? Of course!”

While he remained mum on whether those 3 films would all be Guardians films, Pratt did tease the possibility of working with Gunn on something else entirely. “First of all, I’d jump at the opportunity, ” he said. “Making movies is really fun. When you get to do it with people that you love, it’s even more fun. That’s the journey, right? The destination, it sometimes sucks. Like, you know, you have this great time with all your friends and you get together and you work hard.”

(L-R): Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Comparing his experiences working on other films/franchises, Pratt added, “With James, it’s been both the journey and the destination have been glorious. The films are incredible. I don’t know how he does it. And so, just selfishly, I’d be willing to deal with a terrible journey to get to this destination.”

Pratt also revealed that he wouldn’t be eager at the chance to work with James again, but he’d also love to work with any of his castmates again too. “We’re laughing. We really get each other, support one another,” he said. “I would work with any of these folks again.”

Gunn famously made headlines late last year when he became the equivalent to Kevin Feige for DC Studios. Since then, he’s announced numerous projects including a Superman reboot, a Swamp Thing movie, and even a Booster Gold series. Fans have particularly voiced how perfect Pratt would be for the latter.

While anything can happen, it is nice to know that Pratt is still very open to returning to the role and would happily do it for 3 more films. Still, that doesn’t mean we’ll see him as a Guardian any time soon. Having returned to Earth in the film’s final moments, it’s likely he bumps into some of the planet’s ever-growing roster of heroes before even considering going back to Knowhere. But we look forward to seeing where this next chapter takes him.

Last we saw the Guardians was during Thor: Love and Thunder, where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who disappeared following the final battle with Thanos and his army.

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Will Poulter (The Revenant) also joins the cast this time around as Adam Warlock, with Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji as the villainous High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy is in theaters now.

