SEE IT: A New Look At Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

Secret Invasion is finally set to debut on Disney+ next month.

While the series has been shrouded in mystery since it was first announced in 2020, Disney seems to finally be peeling back the curtain. This afternoon, the studio dropped a brand new featurette for the series – featuring some brand new clips via the official Disney+ Twitter account.

In it, we get a closer look at the paranoia characters such as Nick Fury, Rhodey, and Everett Ross have to navigate as they come to realize that humankind has been infiltrated at all levels of society.

For those unfamiliar with the popular Secret Invasion crossover event in which the series will be based on, it chronicles the discovery that a secret sect of Skrulls plot to take over the world by slowly infiltrating, impersonating, and replacing people at every level of life on Earth including The Avengers.

As you might imagine, there will be paranoia over who is and isn’t a Skrull.



Currently, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle and Cobie Smulders are slated star. While no Avengers have been confirmed so far, recent comments from Jackson lead us to believe some will appear only to be revealed as Skrulls.



The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 21st.

