Jaleel White to Appear in ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will witness the arrival of a familiar face from ’90s sitcom fame in a surprising galactic cameo.

Jaleel White, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Urkel in the beloved television series Family Matters, recently disclosed in an interview on Rogers Sportsnet that he will make an appearance in the upcoming Star Wars series. White’s revelation came while discussing the Edmonton Oilers during a Stanley Cup playoff game intermission against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Not only did he shed light on his role in the show, but he also dropped hints about the highly-anticipated premiere of Skeleton Crew on Disney+.

“I’m actually gonna be in a new series on Disney+ starring Jude Law called Skeleton Crew. It’s coming out in November/December, That’s a big change for me, I have to do two hours of makeup every day. I get to play a pirate.”

The series stars Jude Law (Peter Pan & Wendy), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Encanto), Kyriana Kratter (Bunk’d), and Robert Timothy Smith (the upcoming Dear Santa). They will play 3 out of the 4 children that make up the crew. Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) will star in the series as well, her role is being kept under wraps.

Previously described as a story in the vein of Stranger Things, the story will be set after the events of Return of the Jedi, in the New Republic era, the series will reportedly revolve around a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home. It is being described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s”.

Directors on the series include Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and David Lowery (Peter Pan and Wendy). Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are executive producing.

