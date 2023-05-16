ABC is Bringing Back ‘The Conners’ For a Sixth Season

ABC has officially announced the renewal of The Conners for its sixth season, comprising of 13 episodes with a possibility of nine additional ones, according to Deadline.

The renewal news follows the successful Season 5 finale, which aired on May 4 and attracted a substantial audience of 3.6 million viewers, solidifying ABC’s Wednesday night lineup.

As one of ABC’s highest-rated sitcoms, The Conners has consistently delivered impressive numbers. Season 5 premiered with 3.7 million live+same-day viewers and a 0.53 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Throughout the season, the show maintained an average of around 3.8 million live+same-day viewers per episode and a 0.5 rating in the demographic.

Bruce Helford, the executive producer, had previously hinted that Season 6 might serve as the series’ final installment. In an interview with TVLine prior to the Season 5 finale, Helford mentioned Sara Gilbert’s desire to have a proper series finale, indicating that the next season could potentially be the last.

However, Helford acknowledged that the strong ratings of Season 5 might influence the show’s future. Since the cast members renegotiate their contracts annually, there remains a possibility for unforeseen developments.

The Conners features a talented ensemble cast including Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson, all of whom have recently finalized new deals for the upcoming season. Werner Entertainment produces The Conners, with Tom Werner serving as executive producer alongside Gilbert, Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez.

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

