All Episodes of Marvel Studios’ ‘Echo’ to Debut on Disney+ November 29

Marvel Studios is doing something they have never done on Disney+ before. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced today that the Hawkeye spin-off Echo will be released on November 29th, but here’s the catch, all episodes will debut all at once and will not be a week-to-week release.
The series sees Maya Lopez return to her hometown where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community. Marion Dayre serves as head writer for the series with Sydney Freeland leading the directing team. The series is also produced by 20th Television.
Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez / Echo from Hawkeye, with Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Charlie Cox also starring.
