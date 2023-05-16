Chiwetel Ejiofor Joins ‘Venom 3’ in Mystery Role

Chiwetel Ejiofor is moving from Marvel Studios to Sony’s Spider-Man universe, as Deadline is reporting the Doctor Strange star is joining Venom 3.

It is unknown who Chiwetel Ejiofor will be playing in this project, but according to insiders, he will not be playing Baron Mordo. Tom Hardy is set to return as Eddie Brock and the voice of the titular character with the series long time writer Kelly Marcel taking over the directing reigns.

Marcel and Hardy will also produce with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story by Marcel and Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing. Each Venom film has had a different director, with Ruben Fleischer helming the first film and more recently, Andy Serkis helmed the sequel.

Ejiofor has various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award, a Laurence Olivier Award, two British Independent Film Awards, and nominations for an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards.

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

