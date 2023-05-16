‘Loki’ Season 2 Hitting Disney+ October 6

Disney+ has officially announced the highly anticipated release date for the second season of Marvel’s Loki. During Disney’s Upfront presentation, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed that the new season will premiere on October 6. Alongside this exciting news, Feige also treated fans to a sneak peek of the upcoming season. Similar to the first season, new episodes of Loki will be released on a weekly basis.
Starring the charismatic Tom Hiddleston, Loki takes place in a world closely tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series follows the misadventures of the God of Mischief, who finds himself in unfamiliar territory after getting entangled with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) due to his mischievous act of stealing the Tesseract.
Joining Hiddleston in the talented ensemble cast are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant, who bring their own unique performances to the show.
Season 2 will be helmed by directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight), who also serve as executive producers. The head writer and executive producers for the season include Eric Martin, Tom Hiddleston, and Michael Waldron, ensuring that viewers can expect another thrilling and well-crafted installment of the series.
