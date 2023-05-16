‘Loki’ Season 2 Hitting Disney+ October 6

Disney+ has officially announced the highly anticipated release date for the second season of Marvel’s Loki. During Disney’s Upfront presentation, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed that the new season will premiere on October 6. Alongside this exciting news, Feige also treated fans to a sneak peek of the upcoming season. Similar to the first season, new episodes of Loki will be released on a weekly basis.

Starring the charismatic Tom Hiddleston, Loki takes place in a world closely tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series follows the misadventures of the God of Mischief, who finds himself in unfamiliar territory after getting entangled with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) due to his mischievous act of stealing the Tesseract.

Joining Hiddleston in the talented ensemble cast are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant, who bring their own unique performances to the show.

Season 2 will be helmed by directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight), who also serve as executive producers. The head writer and executive producers for the season include Eric Martin, Tom Hiddleston, and Michael Waldron, ensuring that viewers can expect another thrilling and well-crafted installment of the series.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related