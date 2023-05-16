The DisInsider

New ‘Captain America 4’ Set Photos Hint At One WWE Star Joining The Cast

Dempsey Pillot May 16, 2023 2 min read

It’s been a minute since we last got any update on Captain America: New World Order. That changed this morning when several brand new set photos leaked online.

While most would gloss over these random, low-quality images, they just so happen to reveal quite a lot about the upcoming film.

For starters, one of the photos (credited to Twitter user @christo45951886) reveal that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson might actually be getting a new suit in the film. At least one of the photos shows him wearing something that looks like a new suit.

Additionally, the new photos show none other than WWE superstar Seth “Freakin” Rollins on set.

Rollins has not been officially been announced as a cast member, but according to industry insider Daniel RPK, it appears that the wrestler is playing someone from the villainous Serpent Society.

Now, this would be Rollins first major acting gig. The last wrestler to make the jump to the MCU was Dave Bautista, who has since worked alongside Rian Johnson, Denis Villeneuve, and M. Night Shyamalan and transformed into one of the most interesting actors today.

Could Rollins be on a similar path? We’ll just have to see. In the meantime you can check out the set photos for yourself down below!

