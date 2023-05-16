‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 Coming to Hulu August 8

Hulu has officially announced the premiere date for the highly acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building, which will debut its third season on Tuesday, August 8. The announcement was made during Disney’s Upfront presentation, adding to the excitement surrounding the show.

Only Murders in the Building centers around three individuals, portrayed by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who share a deep fascination with true crime stories. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a gruesome death occurs within their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. Believing foul play is involved, the trio relies on their extensive knowledge of true crime to launch their own investigation into the mysterious incident.

In their pursuit of the truth, the three protagonists delve into the complex secrets that have been concealed within the building for years. However, the lies they tell each other prove to be just as explosive as the revelations they uncover. As they work together to solve the mounting clues, they begin to suspect that a killer might be hiding in plain sight, placing their own lives in danger and intensifying the urgency of their search.

Only Murders in the Building is the brainchild of co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman (creator of This Is Us), and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios. With its gripping storyline and talented team behind the scenes, viewers can anticipate another compelling season of this thrilling show.

