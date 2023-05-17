Aubrey Plaza Teases Mysterious New Marvel Project

By now, it’s well known that Aubrey Plaza is set to be the star and antagonist of the upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos. However, earlier today the actress posted something very cryptic to her Instagram story insinuating that she may be signed on for something other than the upcoming series.

Without any warning, Plaza posted a photo of a logo for a project titled “The Darkhold Diaries.” Because of the temporary nature of IG stories, we are sure to take a snapshot. You can see it for yourself down below.

Now, at this time, we have no idea what this could mean or if it’s even a real project in the works at Marvel. Given the amount of secrecy at Marvel and previous reports that they have the next 10 years mapped out, there is a chance it is real.

However, also taking into account Plaza’s background in comedy and the fact that she’s a professional troll, there is a chance she could be pulling the public’s leg.

Whatever it is even took the popular scoop account MyTimeToShineHello by surprise.

Sadly, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently shooting through this Summer in Atlanta (likely at Trilth Studios). The series, which is said to be a comedy, is eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024. Given the suspected delays of all the other Disney+ content, we suspect the latter.

Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as the titular witch with other returning WandaVision cast members including Emma Caulfied and Debra Jo Rupp. Joe Locke, and Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, and Aubrey Plaza are also slated to appear. The latter is rumored to play the series’ antagonist.

WandaVision writer, producer, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff. Schaeffer has an overall deal with Marvel Studios and is also developing a Vision spin-off Vision Quest.

SOURCE: Aubrey Plaza

