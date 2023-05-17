SEE IT: Leaked Set Photo & Video Reveal First Look At Live-Action ‘Stitch’ Stand-In

Filming is still underway for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation.

While we have only gotten some sneak peaks at what the live-action characters will look like from leaked set photos, one new leaked video seems to reveal a first look at Stitch – sort of.

Earlier today, the Twitter account @reelnewshawaii posted video of what appears to be a scene from the film on the water. Unlike previous leaked photos and videos and however, it features something different: the silhouette of a character cut-out of the animated version of Stitch.

While it doesn’t reveal at what the live-action version will look like, it does imply that Disney might be aiming to keep the character’s design as close to the original as possible (similar to Pinocchio). Let’s just hope that the final product is much better.

You can check out the video – and an accompanying photo down below!

STITCH!!!!!! This is the actual stand in reference for the character. pic.twitter.com/g9CB3GvM2P — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 17, 2023

Stitch prepping for filming some surfing scenes this week. “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” anyone? pic.twitter.com/62XJRbBRQC — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 17, 2023

As production continues, we expect even more photos to find their way online. Hopefully, they provide some insight into what Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and Chris Sanders look like, or if their live-action looks will match their animated counterparts. Sadly, we’ll just have to wait and see!

The cast also features newcomer Sydney Agudong, Kaipot Dudoit, Tia Carrere (who voiced Nani in the original film), and Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story).

Attached to produce are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who are coming off 2019’s billion-dollar hit remake of Aladdin and are also producing the Disney+ Inspector Gadget film, as well as the Haunted Mansion reboot. Studio execs Zoe Kent (Sade) and Louie Provost (Togo) will oversee the production.

Filming will reportedly continue through June. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On) will direct. There’s no release date just yet, but the film is expected to be released exclusively on Disney+ next year.

SOURCE: @reelnewshawaii

