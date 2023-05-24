First Reactions To ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Claim Sequel Is “The Best Spider-Man Film Ever Made”

The social media embargo has just been lifted for Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the highly anticipated animated sequel below.

WARNING: The hype is real!

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is a stunning achievement. Yes, it’s visually dazzling, with expansive, expressive new realms (Gwen’s world is my favorite). But the movie’s real superpower is its emotional depth and its beautiful, melancholic tone. I love this movie so, so much 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/ofHvWCrNqy — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives up to the hype in every conceivable way!



Miles Morales absolutely shines in his second Marvel movie adventure. Gwen Stacy takes her place at the head of this table too. Tons of heart on display in every corner of this one. pic.twitter.com/7SFbpOqhKA — Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) May 25, 2023

Hands down, #AcrossTheSpiderVerse is real deal. Visually unlike anything you will see in a theater this year – it very much feels like the BACK TO THE FUTURE II of the series. A middle chapter that's weird & funky & shocking, but also the ultimate #SpiderMan experience. It rocks! pic.twitter.com/TNvoIF6Wio — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is THE BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR! GROUNDBREAKING animation takes you on a wild, darker journey, interweaving countless Spider-Man characters & JAW-DROPPING SURPRISES. I found myself repeatedly saying "Oh My God" in disbelief! #Spiderverse @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/5gikQcgrjJ — Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) May 25, 2023

OK. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives one step above Masterpiece. It's an actual work of art. Every frame deserves to be hung in a museum. The jokes and nods to Spidey lore are perfect. It's OUTSTANDING. The best #SpiderMan movie. Might be my favorite movie ever. Cherish it. pic.twitter.com/mQxSnfKF0N — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) May 25, 2023

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse raised the bar with its unique animation style & way of storytelling. Minds were blown when it was released & fans thought there was no way it could be topped. Think again. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse raises its own bar which seemed impossible pic.twitter.com/F1Tay5Aif6 — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 25, 2023

#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is EVERYTHING! The animation is next level, every spidey is perfect, the surprises are insanely epic, & the music is fire. You'll be on the edge of your seat bc this ride is wild. It feels so good 2 back in the Spider-Verse!#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/LTT76F2d0n — Ashley Saunders she/her (@ThatAshleyErin) May 25, 2023

Absolutely loved #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse. Wanted to push pause about a hundred times to study the incredible artistry on display. Cannot recommend this film enough and already looking forward to seeing it again. Next time in @IMAX! pic.twitter.com/R4dQFQwSpH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 25, 2023

Was lucky enough to see #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse earlier this year.



As a die-hard Raimi defender, this is the only spidey movie that’s come close to topping the OG trilogy.



One of the best animated movies I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/wbINYRVSDZ — Tyler Tompkins (@t0mpk1nz) May 25, 2023

after watching #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse …..



Holy shit. Holy shit. Holy shit! Didn’t want it to end. No amount of trailer footage prepares you for this. AVOID SPOILERS as much as you can — Greg Alba (@TheGregAlba) May 25, 2023

Just watched #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse and I’ll post about it some more tomorrow but HOLY. SHIT.



Wish I could watch the whole thing again in slow motion just to pick out all the incredible details in every frame of this movie. pic.twitter.com/ANdTRRggBs — TZE CHUN is premiering GREMLINS on May 23! 🍥 (@thetzechun) May 25, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson (in their feature directorial debuts), from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

This time around Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales will be joined by Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Oscar Isaac, and Karan Soni.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson will also return as Spider-Gwen and adult Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in the United States on June 2, 2023.

