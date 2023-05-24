First Reactions To ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Claim Sequel Is “The Best Spider-Man Film Ever Made”

The social media embargo has just been lifted for Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.
Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the highly anticipated animated sequel below.
WARNING: The hype is real!
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson (in their feature directorial debuts), from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.
This time around Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales will be joined by Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Oscar Isaac, and Karan Soni.
Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson will also return as Spider-Gwen and adult Peter Parker.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in the United States on June 2, 2023.
