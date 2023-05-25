Marvel Studios Delays ’Thunderbolts’ Amid Writers Strike

The ongoing writers strike has delayed multiple studio projects both on the big and small screen. Now, Marvel Studios has another big time project on pause.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, mere weeks after Blade was put on hold, Thunderbolts has now suffered the same fate. The hope is the studio can restart production once the writers strike has ended. The strike has also put their Disney+ series Wonder Man on hold.

Thunderbolts follows a group of supervillains and heroes, who are recruited to go on missions for the government.

The film is set to star Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes a.k.a Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Steven Yuen and Ayo Edibiri are also on board the project in unknown roles.

Beef creator Lee Sung Jin was the most recent writer on Thunderbolts, working on an earlier draft from Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. Jake Schreier is directing the project.

