‘The Little Mermaid’ is Already Making a Splash at The Box Office With $10 Million+

The Little Mermaid was expected to due big numbers and the studio did not disappoint. According to Deadline, as the live-action remake has score $10 million in box office previews. As numbers continue to come in Thursday night and early Friday it could $10.8 million in previews.

The figure is impressive considering the studios live-action Aladdin grossed $7 million in previews in 2019 and would go on to make over $1 billion worldwide. Box office experts have been tracking The Little Mermaid to make $120 million during the 4-day holiday weekend.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni as The Queen; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

