‘Hamilton’ Director Thomas Kail to Direct Live-Action ‘Moana’

The wheels are in motion on Disney’s live-action adaptation of Moana. Now, there are some exciting updates to share on the project.
Thomas Kail, who directed the Disney+ feature of Hamilton, has signed on to direct the project, which is expected to start shooting this Fall in Hawaii.
A casting call was recently released revealing the studio is already on the search for their new Moana. Auli’i Cravalho confirmed last week that she is assisting Disney with the casting search and remains on board the project as an executive producer. Additionally, despite official confirmation Dwayne Johnson is set to reprise his role of Maui.
The remake will be produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers also include Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush and Samoan industry pro Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production. Bush, who was a director and co-writer of Disney’s Oscar®-winning feature Encanto and a writer and co-director on Disney’s Oscar®-winning film Zootopia, wrote the screenplay for 2016’s Moana.
Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana’s journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.
Source: Daniel Richtman
