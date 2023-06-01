Four New Posters and a Featurette For ‘Elemental’ Debut

Four fun new posters debuted for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, which opens in theaters on June 16. Also available debuting is a new featurette introducing moviegoers to the film’s key characters and the voice talent helping to bring them to life. Included in the featurette are Leah Lewis, who voices the fiery Ember, Mamoudou Athie as the Water-guy Wade; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; and Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s funny-but-tearful mom, Brook—plus insight from director Peter Sohn.

Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related