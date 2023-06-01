Four New Posters and a Featurette For ‘Elemental’ Debut

Four fun new posters debuted for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, which opens in theaters on June 16. Also available debuting is a new featurette introducing moviegoers to the film’s key characters and the voice talent helping to bring them to life. Included in the featurette are Leah Lewis, who voices the fiery Ember, Mamoudou Athie as the Water-guy Wade; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; and Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s funny-but-tearful mom, Brook—plus insight from director Peter Sohn.
Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.
More Stories
Tickets For Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ on Sale Now
‘Elemental’ Selected as Closing Film at Cannes Film Festival
SEE IT: The New Trailer For Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Is Here