‘Lightyear’ Filmmakers Amongst Pixar Layoffs

In a recent report from Reuters, Pixar Animation Studios, has begun laying off employees as a part of the company’s cost-cutting plan. Amongst the layoffs were members of the team behind 2022s Lightyear.

According to reports, the latest Pixar layoffs, which included 75 members of the team, included Lightyear director Angus MacLane, a 26-year animator who was part of the senior creative team on such acclaimed films as Toy Story 4 (2019) and Coco (2017). Galyn Susman, the producer of Lightyear, also departed. Susman had been at Pixar since the release of the original Toy Story movie in 1995.

The Walt Disney Company has spent the last month conducting layoffs, which affected over 7,000 employees. CEO Bob Iger’s Goal? to cut as much as $5.5 billion in expenses to help increase the profitability of the storied company. The layoffs, which took place May 23, were the biggest at the studio since 2013, when the studio quickly retooled the creatives behind The Good Dinosaur (2015).

While Lightyear had a pretty disappointing box office, grossing $118.3 million in the United States and Canada, and $108.1 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $226.4 million, the film did see some solid reviews from critics and audiences as well as some success via streaming. Lightyear was the most watched movie worldwide on Disney+ in August 2022. It was on the number one spot on the platform for 35 days consecutively.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts