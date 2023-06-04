‘Hocus Pocus 3’ in The Works at Disney

Last year, saw the long-awaited return of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2. Fans may not have to wait longer to see them again.

Buried in a New York Times report, the publication was able to confirm while speaking with Sean Bailey (head of Disney’s movie division) that a Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works. Yes, “Hocus Pocus 3” is happening. (His division makes two or three big-budget films annually for release in theaters and three modestly budgeted movies for Disney+.)”, the publication said.

In October 2022, Disney+ reported Hocus Pocus 2 was the service’s most-viewed film premiere in the United States, based on number of hours streamed in the first three days of its release. Disney later reported that Hocus Pocus 2 was the service’s most-viewed film.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones reprising their roles from the 1993 original, with Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, and Hannah Waddingham joining the cast in new roles. It is unknown who will return for the third entry in the now beloved franchise.

