‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Could Lead Into More Movies

While Disney’s animated The Lion King was turned into a big franchise with a sequel, a inbetweenquel, and a series, the 2020 remake is looking to become the studios next big franchise.

While speaking with the New York Times, Sean Bailey the president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, revealed that Disney is looking to make a franchise with The Lion King following the 2024 prequel Mufasa: The Lion King. “The Lion King could expand into “a big, epic saga” like the “Star Wars” franchise. “There’s a lot of room to run if we can find the stories,” he said.

Academy Award- winning director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) is in the director’s seat for this film. He is teaming up once again with his cinematographer James Laxton. Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves) and Aaron Pierre (Old) are set to play Taka aka Scar and Mufasa respectively. Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and John Kani are also returning as Timon, Pumbaa, and Rafiki.

The movie is going the Godfather Part 2 route serving as both a sequel and a prequel. The film will follow Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2024.

