‘Extreme Maker: Home Edition’ Returning to ABC

A new iteration of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is currently in development at ABC. The popular show originally aired on the network for nine seasons, starting in 2004. The upcoming version will be hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the founders of The Home Edit, with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine serving as one of the producers. This project is a collaboration between ABC and the original producers, Endemol Shine North America. It marks the second revival of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, following a single season aired on HGTV in 2020, hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Similar to the original concept, the revamped Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will provide substantial renovations or rebuilds for families in need. Additionally, Shearer and Teplin will assist these families in organizing their possessions, making decisions about what to keep and what to let go, while integrating smart systems into their new homes.

Shearer and Teplin bring hosting experience to the show, having previously led Get Organized With the Home Edit, a two-season series on Netflix produced by Hello Sunshine.

The production of the new series involves Endemol Shine North America, Hello Sunshine, and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Shyam Balsé, known for his work on Masterchef, will serve as the showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine, as well as Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, and Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine.

