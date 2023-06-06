Disney Legend Kathryn Beaumont is Returning to Wonderland

Disney Legend Kathryn Beaumont, who voiced Alice in Walt Disney’s classic animated film Alice in Wonderland, is returning to the place that made her the Disney legend she is today.

Beaumont is set to guest star in Season 2 of Disney Junior’s hit series Alice’s Wonderland Bakery this fall. She will return in a 22-minute special titled “Alice’s First Day in Wonderland.”

Season 2 will see Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, journey through the Looking Glass after finding a magical mirror in the pantry that transports her to a whimsical chessboard world. On this side of the Looking Glass, anything Alice imagines is possible. With the Silver Queen as their guide, Alice and her friends—Rosa, Hattie, Fergie, and others—meet all sorts of curious characters this season, including Kyra the Knight, Jacques the Mock Turtle, and Mopsy the mop dog.

In addition to Beaumont, Season 2 guest stars include Broadway and television star Merle Dandridge as the Silver Queen; Swayam Bhatia as Kyra the Knight; Mark Williams as Ribbitton, a frog footman; and Karen Fukuhara as Sakura, a singing and dancing cherry blossom. All of the original cast are returning for the new season, including Libby Rue as Alice, Abigail Estrella as Princess Rosa, CJ Uy as Hattie, Jack Stanton as Fergie; Secunda Wood as Cookie, and Max Mittelman as Cheshire Cat.

Recurring cast members returning include Craig Ferguson as Doorknob; Emmy® Award-nominated Eden Espinosa as Rosa’s mother, The Queen of Hearts; Grammy Award® winner Jon Secada as Rosa’s grandfather, The King of Hearts; Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan as twins Tweedle Do and Tweedle Don’t; Donald Faison as Harry the March Hare; Rich Sommer as Captain Dodo; Yvette Nicole Brown as Mama Rabbit; and George Salazar as Dad Hatter.

