Marvel
  • June 6, 2023

Next ‘Captain America’ Film Gets New Title

Just revealed: The fourth installment in The Captain America franchise has been given a brand new title.

Don’t fret, it’s nothing too crazy. Earlier today, Anthony Mackie took to Instagram to post a throwback of him and Harrison Ford on set. He captioned the post:

“When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! Lol… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024.

So there you have it! The film has been renamed to Captain America: Brave New World.

What do you think of the new title? Sound off below

