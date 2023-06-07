‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Director and Writer Returning For ‘Hocus Pocus 3’

Earlier this week, the New York Times revealed in their piece on Disney’s live-action movies that following the streaming success of Hocus Pocus 2 that a third installment is already in the works. Now, we have our first big update on the project.

According to TheWrap, Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher is already set for Hocus Pocus 3. Additionally, writer Jen D’Angelo will also return to write the script.

As of now, it is unknown if Hocus Pocus 3 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, or if it will be a spinoff, which some have suggested. It is also yet to be confirmed if the project will once again debut on Disney+ or if the success has given the studio an idea to seek a theatrical release like the 1993 original before it.

n October 2022, Disney+ reported Hocus Pocus 2 was the service’s most-viewed film premiere in the United States, based on number of hours streamed in the first three days of its release. Disney later reported that Hocus Pocus 2 was the service’s most-viewed film.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones reprising their roles from the 1993 original, with Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, and Hannah Waddingham joining the cast in new roles. It is unknown who will return for the third entry in the now-beloved franchise.

