Hulu Orders ‘Vanderpump Villa’ From Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump, renowned businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, is set to embark on her latest venture following the success of the Vanderpump Rules reunion on Bravo. Hulu has recently greenlit Vanderpump Villa, an unscripted series that will unfold at Vanderpump’s luxurious French villa.

The upcoming show, consisting of 10 episodes, will revolve around a hand-picked staff carefully selected by Vanderpump. Viewers will witness their coexistence as they strive to fulfill the extravagant desires of their affluent guests. Although the launch date remains undisclosed at this time, anticipation is already building for the decadent escapades that await.

Vanderpump will take on an executive producer role for Vanderpump Villa. The series will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, known for their notable works such as The Challenge, The Family Stallone, Surviving Bear Grylls, and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer, adding further excitement to this highly anticipated project.

Having grown up in London, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been deeply involved in the restaurant and nightclub industry for over three decades. Alongside her extensive portfolio as a producer and television personality, Vanderpump currently holds executive producer and starring roles in various successful shows, including Vanderpump Rules on Bravo, Overserved on E!, Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock, and Pooch Perfect on ABC.

Lisa Vanderpump is represented by CAA, Entertainment360, and attorney Mitch Federer, while Bunim/Murray Productions is represented by CAA.

