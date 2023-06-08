‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Box Office Tracking at $60M-$70M

Harrison Ford’s final adventure as Indiana Jones is going to be a big one at the box office. According to box office insiders, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is tracking to make $60 million to $70 million over the June 30-July 2 weekend.

2008s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull grossed $100 million in its opening and despite horrendous reviews from both critics and fans, the film still managed to gross $790 million worldwide. Buzz is pretty high on Dial of Destiny but its biggest obstacle will be some serious blockbuster competition from Insidious: The Red Door, the popular horror franchise, and the following week Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, which will seek a similar audience to Indiana Jones.

Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise– a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

Directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts