SEE IT: The Trailer For Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Frankenstein-Inspired Film ‘Poor Things’ Is Here

After a 5 year hiatus, one of the most interesting directors alive, Yorgos Lanthimos, is back! And his latest film might looks like it’s his most abstract piece yet.

The trailer for Lanthimos’ new project, titled Poor Things, hit the web today. Clearly inspired by Frankenstein, the Searchlight Pictures film stars Academy Award winner Emma Stone as a young woman who is brought back to life by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, the woman becomes eager to learn. So eager that she eventually runs off Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer.

Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Margaret Qualley co-star.

You can check out the trailer down below!

The film hits theaters September 8th.

