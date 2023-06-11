SEE IT: The Trailer For Lucasfilm’s First Open World Game ‘Star Wars Outlaws’

The galaxy far, far away is about to become a little more familiar.

In a surprising turn of events, Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft, and Lucasfilm’s gaming division revealed a first look at the first-ever open world game set within the Star Wars universe.

Titled Star Wars Outlaws, the game will release in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, players will step into the role of Kay Vess, a clever scoundrel in the galactic underworld. In Star Wars Outlaws, Kay is looking to attempt one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen, all in an effort to start a new life. You can check out the official key art — featuring Kay and her companion Nix (perched atop her shoulder), along with a trench coat-wearing BX-commando droid, and other mysterious details — to the right, and the announcement trailer below.

SOURCE: StarWars.com

