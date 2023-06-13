Disney Shuffles Release Dates For Many Of Its Upcoming Films

It’s just been reported by Variety that Disney has announced the release dates for several projects. As well as a major reshuffling of their upcoming MCU and Avatar films. They also announced a release date for the upcoming live action Moana remake.
The new dates can be seen below.
Deadpool 3: May. 3, 2024
Captain America: Brave New World: Aug. 26, 2024
Thunderbolts: Dec. 20, 2024
Blade: Feb. 14, 2025
Fantastic Four: May. 2, 2025
Moana: June. 27, 2025
Avatar 3: Dec. 19, 2025
Avengers: Kang Dynasty: May. 1, 2026
Untitled Star Wars film: May. 22, 2026
Untitled Star Wars film: Dec. 18, 2026
Untitled Star Wars film: Dec. 17, 2027
Avatar 4: Dec. 21, 2029
Avatar 5: Dec. 19, 2031
The announcement isn’t that surprising when you consider the fact that the Writers Strike is still ongoing. Also in the case of Avatar James Cameron has made it very clear already that he will not release these films until he feels they are ready. Still, though it can be disappointing to have to wait longer for these films hopefully the extra time will lead to the best experience possible for each one of them.