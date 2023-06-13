Disney Animation Disney Channel/Disney Jr./Disney XD
  • June 13, 2023

SEE IT: Disney’s ‘ZOMBIES’ Getting Brought Back To Life As Animated Series

Just announced: Disney is reviving its popular young adult ZOMBIES franchise as an animated series.

Titled ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, it will reinvite audiences into the daily lives of Zed, Addison, Eliza, Willa and the entire Seabrook crew.

The synopsis is as follows:

This gang may have figured out each other, but they haven’t quite figured out how to survive high school. Get ready for more musical fun and new friends as Seabrook becomes the #1 destination for all kinds of mythical monsters looking for a fresh start. And this means some pretty wild adventures—from the cafeteria to the football field—because sometimes the scariest thing you have to face is high school.

Ahead of its premiere later this year, a series of shorts teasing the show will debut on The Disney Channel next month.

The network’s official Twitter account revealed the news – and a first look at the animated short series – earlier today.

Check it out for yourself below!

