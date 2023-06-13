The First Reactions To Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Are Here

The social media embargo has just been lifted for Marvel’s Secret Invasion.
That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.
Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the highly anticipated Disney+ series below!
For those unfamiliar with the popular Secret Invasion crossover event in which the series will be based on, it chronicles the discovery that a secret sect of Skrulls plot to take over the world by slowly infiltrating, impersonating, and replacing people at every level of life on Earth including The Avengers.
As you might imagine, there will be paranoia over who is and isn’t a Skrull.
Currently, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle and Cobie Smulders are slated star. While no Avengers have been confirmed so far, recent comments from Jackson lead us to believe some will appear only to be revealed as Skrulls.
The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 21st.