The First Reactions To Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Are Here

The social media embargo has just been lifted for Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the highly anticipated Disney+ series below!

Marvel's #SecretInvasion brilliantly gives fans a glimpse at what Earth is like when its Mightiest Heroes aren't around. A bit slow at first, it's nothing short of top-tier MCU. Nick Fury & company are great, but the paranoia is GREATER. Imagine John Carpenter's The Thing x 10. pic.twitter.com/FPYyo91HK4 — Dempsey Pillot is at the Tribeca Festival (@DempseyPillot) June 14, 2023

The first two eps of #SecretInvasion set the stage for a nerve-inducing and gritty thriller and keeps you on the edge of your seat.



This darker side of the MCU is just as enjoyable as the rest, proven by its gripping narrative, as well as some truly bold directions for the show. pic.twitter.com/MenF0zLd3O — Josh Martin-Jones (@JoshM_Jones) June 14, 2023

#SecretInvasion is so far INCREDIBLE. From the cold open to the final shot of the first 2 episodes The stakes are high & are established in a way that made me SCREAM.



Count me as a massive fan & dying to see the rest of the season. X-Files Meets Invasion of the Body Snatchers pic.twitter.com/TPXcQyM5BR — Zach Pope (@popetheking) June 14, 2023

#SecretInvasion is a game changing limited series that uses the spy thriller genre to tap into something dark & complex. The first two eps set a refreshingly gritty and gloomy tone, which nice change of pace from the usual formula. It’s Marvel at their best. pic.twitter.com/cqd6wMZzF2 — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) June 14, 2023

#SecretInvasion is immediately different to any other Marvel series. It's much darker and has you questioning everything you thought you knew. I'm enjoying the story so far but I have a lot of questions about some character choices that I think may make fans unhappy. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/wp7T5cUoBR — Britt 🔜 SDCC 36 NYCC 121 (@master_crowley) June 14, 2023

I saw the first 2 episodes of #SecretInvasion… I was not sold after Ep. 1 but the second one really solidifies the characters' dynamics, the spy-thriller aspect and the Nick Fury badassness. Reminded me of Falcon/Winter Soldier in terms of the quality and the vibe of the show. pic.twitter.com/4HbMkyWyER — Matthieu Côté (matte) (@m77oz) June 14, 2023

For people wanting that dangerous, violent, dark side of Marvel, you get it and then some with #SecretInvasion. The show is like The Winter Soldier, but with the paranoia cranked to 11. They bring whatever Nick Fury is feeling right into the audience, except there's no backup. pic.twitter.com/yLGHRA77TU — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) June 14, 2023

The first two episodes of #SecretInvasion are grounded, gritty, and full of suspense. @SamuelLJackson is fantastic and finally gets to explore the dark pathos and vulnerability of a man who always has the weight of the world on his shoulders. Some truly shocking moments. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/gtRkpfS8KK — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) June 14, 2023

#SecretInvasion is the real deal. Well directed, shot, choreographed, & written. Sets up the main conflict & villain early on Winter Soldier, Civil War vibes. In terms of quality, feels like Marvel’s Andor. But 6 eps, so it moves faster, & has some massive WTF moments throughout. pic.twitter.com/WFIo32rEnP — Rayyan (@RayyanTCG) June 14, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the popular Secret Invasion crossover event in which the series will be based on, it chronicles the discovery that a secret sect of Skrulls plot to take over the world by slowly infiltrating, impersonating, and replacing people at every level of life on Earth including The Avengers.

As you might imagine, there will be paranoia over who is and isn’t a Skrull.

Currently, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle and Cobie Smulders are slated star. While no Avengers have been confirmed so far, recent comments from Jackson lead us to believe some will appear only to be revealed as Skrulls.

The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 21st.

About Post Author