‘Inside Out’ Disney+ Series in The Works

Pixar is hard at work on their highly-anticipated sequel to Inside Out, which was revealed at last year’s D23 Expo. Well, fans of the franchise might be in store for some exciting news.

According to Puck, in a report regarding the state of Pixar Animation Studios, who are in a bit of a box office but not storytelling slump, insider Matthew Belloni says an Inside Out series is in the works as the studio has been tasked with increasing their output of content. “Pixar has been asked to increase its output—there’s a full-length TV series in the works, Win or Lose; another big-budget series that hasn’t been announced but I’m told is based on Inside Out and created by Soul writer Mike Jones; all the shorts for Disney+; as well as the usual one to two films a year, a mix of sequels and originals.”

This was something I heard a year ago but I believe it was only something being discussed at the time and I’m pretty sure I shared that on our podcast The DisInsider Show. Nevertheless, the world of Inside Out has always seemed like the perfect world to build a long-form series around.

Released in 2015 and directed by now Pixar head honcho Pete Docter, Inside Out is the fifteenth Pixar film. The film follows the inner workings inside the mind of a young girl named Riley, who adapts to her family’s relocation, as five personified emotions administer her thoughts and actions. The film would earn over $850 million at the worldwide box office and has become one of the studio’s beloved movies.

Inside Out 2 will be the twenty-ninth Pixar film. The film will follow a teenage Riley with a “new set of personified emotions”. Amy Poehler will return as the voice of Joy with Pixar story supervisor Kelsey Mann taking on directing duties. The film will be released in the United States on June 14, 2024.

