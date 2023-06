This just in: the trailer for Sony’s Kraven the Hunter film has found its way online.

The trailer was already scheduled to be released this week; however, it was unclear when exactly it would come out.

Due to this leak we anticipate Sony releasing it officially soon.

See it for yourself courtest of the Twitter account @BlueJackTV.

Kraven the Hunter – INTL TRAILER C @bluejacktv pic.twitter.com/D8ZUzQbPHV — Blue Jack TV (@bluejacktv) June 19, 2023

