Don’t Expect Marvel Studios At San Diego Comic-Con This Year…

Looks like while have to wait a little while longer for the cast of Fantastic Four to be revealed…

According to The Wrap, Marvel is planning on skipping San Diego Comic-Con this year.

While the studio – and Disney as a whole – still plans to have a solid presence on the show floor, sources close to the site say that fans should not expect any major Hall H panel presentation. That’s not to say there won’t be any major news to come from the event. Still, as of right now, it doesn’t look like it will be as big as last year.

The announcement makes sense considering that several major Marvel projects have been put on hold due to the ongoing WGA Strike. With a the looming threat of a SAG-Aftra strike as well, the studio probably doesn’t want to get any further ahead of itself than it already is.

Just last week Disney announced major delays in several of its previously dated theatrical releases. For example, Avatar 5 is now expected to come out in close to a decade.

Universal and HBO are also toying with the idea of skipping the convention. If true, this might just be one of the dullest Comic-Cons in recent years.

Marvel has yet to comment or confirm the news, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

SOURCE: The Wrap

