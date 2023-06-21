‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Final Season Coming to Disney+ in August

Today, Disney Branded Television and Disney+ released the teaser and poster for the Disney+ Original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, revealing that the Wildcats will take their final bow this summer. All eight episodes of the fourth and final season will premiere Wednesday, August 9, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

From Disney Branded Television, the Emmy-nominated television series was inspired by the hugely popular High School Musical movies, which first aired on Disney Channel in 2006 and 2007, and theatrically in 2008. Collectively, the movies and series became the most successful Disney Channel – turned theatrical and streaming – franchise to date, and one of the longest-running series on Disney+.

Earlier today, series creator and executive producer Tim Federle (a DGA and Emmy nominee for Better Nate Than Ever) – who will continue a multi-year overall deal with Disney Branded Television — said in a social post: “After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season.” Federle continued, “This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we “don’t not love you.” We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.” Federle continues with his multi-year overall deal with Disney Branded Television.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted with the launch of Disney+ in 2019 and has launched notable careers such as Grammy Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo; Tony Award-nominated Julia Lester; singer-songwriter Joshua Bassett, who recently completed a sold-out world tour; and Dara Reneé, who made her songwriting debut on the series and stars in the upcoming Disney+ Original movie Descendants: The Rise of Red. The show also featured outstanding guest stars, including Jordan Fisher, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jojo Siwa, Derek Hough, and many more.

Season four of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

Franchise alum Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their “High School Musical” roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts