Nick Fury Arrives at Avengers Campus

Secret Invasion is finally here and the Disneyland Resort is celebrating with the long-awaited debut of a Nick Fury character encounter at Avengers Campus.

In a new interactive experience, Nick Fury will share “keen insights, bright observations, and invaluable advice as he invites younger recruits to join S.H.I.E.L.D. and take an oath to defend Earth with the help of his training aides,” a news release said.

Avengers Campus typically welcomes new Marvel characters as it corresponds with a project’s release date, most recently Kang the Conqueror from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So don’t be surprised if you start seeing Skrulls walking around in the coming weeks.

In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Episode one is now streaming on Disney+.

