SEE IT: The Alleged Plot For Sony’s ‘El Muerto’ Surfaces

Wednesday, it was revealed that Sony had pulled its ambitious Spider-Verse outing El Muerto from its release calendar.

Although the project appears to be in development limbo, that hasn’t stopped details about its potential plot from surfacing.

Shortly after the news of the film’s freeze, industry insider Daniel RPK took to his Patreon to share what the film would have been about.

He said that the film would have followed two wrestlers who inherited superpowers from their luchador masks. On top of dealing with their newfound abilities, the story would have seen the two caught up in a conflict with the mafia.

Classic Spider-Man rogues Tombstone and Hammerhead would have been the heads of the mafia. If you think that sounds crazy, that’s not all.

RPK also alleges that the film would have seen the leads face off against a Mexican cartel organization run by two siblings who – wait for it – also happen to be werewolves.

Despite sounding absolutely overstuffed and insane, it’s hard not to be even slightly curious about the project now.

As always, because this info is not confirmed (it may never be) we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. Chances are that the details would have only come from one of the film’s first drafts anyway since the film had not even started production yet.

Initially set for a January 12, 2024, release with Jonás Cuarón, the talented son of renowned filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, at the helm, the future of the project has taken an unexpected turn. On Wednesday, Sony revealed that it has removed the title from its release schedule.

Muerto was poised to make history as the first live-action Marvel production featuring a Latino protagonist. The character, El Muerto, is an enigmatic antihero and the son of a legendary luchador, or Mexican wrestler.

The project had yet to commence production, making the initial release date a challenging goal to achieve. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ongoing writers’ strike played a significant role in derailing the project. The script required further refinement as of the middle of spring, but due to the strike, the necessary services couldn’t be provided in a timely manner.

Additionally, the casting process had not been finalized, but insiders reveal that the studio had been considering professional wrestler Mercedes Varnado, known as Sasha Banks, for a role.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

