Disney Releases Trailer For ‘The Slumber Party’

Today, the premiere date, trailer and poster were revealed for Disney Branded Television’s The Slumber Party, a coming-of-age comedy based on the popular YA novel “The Sleepover” by Jen Malone. The Disney Original Movie is set to debut Thursday, July 27 (8:00-9:45 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel, and Friday, July 28, on Disney+.

Produced by Imagine Kids+Family, The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan and Paige, along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica, wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s signature black hoodie.

The Slumber Party stars Darby Camp (Big Little Lies) as Megan, Emmy Liu-Wang (Raven’s Home) as Paige, Valentina Herrera (Black Widow) as Anna Maria, Dallas Liu (Pen15) as Mikey and newcomers Alex Cooper Cohen as Veronica and Ramon Jose Rodriguez as Jake. Also starring are Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Mesmer, Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live) as Principal Petersen, and Caroline Valencia (Only Murders in the Building) as Penny.

The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez (Let’s Get Merried) and written by Eydie Faye. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard serve as executive producers for Imagine Kids+Family, along with Stephanie Sperber and Jennilee Cummings and production partner Jax Media’s Jake Fuller, Tony Hernandez, and John Hodges.

