Ryan Seacrest Tapped To Become New Host Of ABC’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Looks like the wheel will continue to turn after all…

Earlier this month Pat Sajak announced he would be retiring as host of the popular TV game show Wheel of Fortune. After weeks of speculation of who would replace him, today it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would take over the role.

Seacrest will officially become the host starting next year, for the show’s 2024-25 season. That means the upcoming 41st season, which launches in September, will be his last.

“We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of Wheel of Fortune,” said chairman of global television studios at Sony Pictures Ravi Ahuja, in a statement to the press. “Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future.”

Vanna White, who has been Ajak’s co-host, only has one year left on her contract. It’s rumored that she may leave when Ajak does too.

The news also comes on the heels of Seacrest ending his six-year run on the popular morning talk show LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, with Kelly Ripa. Seacrest currently continues to host American Idol on ABC. It’s unclear if the new gig will impact his involvement on that show.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a statement. “One of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so, this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

SOURCE: ABC

