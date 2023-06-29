SEE IT: Tom Hardy Shares First Photo From The Set Of ‘Venom 3’

It’s been a while since we last heard anything about Sony’s Venom 3.

That changed Thursday when Tom Hardy took to Instagram to share the first official behind-the-scenes photo for the film.

You can see it below!

Tom Hardy is set to return as Eddie Brock and the voice of the titular character with the series long time writer Kelly Marcel taking over the directing reigns.

Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor have been cast in mysterious roles.

Marcel and Hardy will also produce with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story by Marcel and Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing. Each Venom film has had a different director, with Ruben Fleischer helming the first film and more recently, Andy Serkis helmed the sequel.

SOURCE: Tom Hardy

