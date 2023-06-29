Marvel Sony
  • June 29, 2023

SEE IT: Tom Hardy Shares First Photo From The Set Of ‘Venom 3’

It’s been a while since we last heard anything about Sony’s Venom 3.

That changed Thursday when Tom Hardy took to Instagram to share the first official behind-the-scenes photo for the film.

You can see it below!

Tom Hardy is set to return as Eddie Brock and the voice of the titular character with the series long time writer Kelly Marcel taking over the directing reigns.

Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor have been cast in mysterious roles.

Marcel and Hardy will also produce with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story by Marcel and Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing. Each Venom film has had a different director, with Ruben Fleischer helming the first film and more recently, Andy Serkis helmed the sequel.

SOURCE: Tom Hardy

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Disney+ Marvel Reviews
  • June 28, 2023

Secret Invasion Episode Two Review: “Promises”

Marvel Sony
  • June 25, 2023

RUMOR: Bad Bunny Departs Sony’s ‘El Muerto’

Disney+ Editorials/Opinions Marvel
  • June 23, 2023

OPINION: Why The AI-Generated Intro To Marvel’s ‘Secret

Marvel Sony
  • June 22, 2023

SEE IT: The Alleged Plot For Sony’s ‘El

Disney Marvel Marvel Comics
  • June 21, 2023

Marvel Comics: News Round-up 12th-18th June