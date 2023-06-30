Greta Lee Joins ‘Tron: Ares’

The wheels are finally turning on Disney’s highly-anticipated third entry in the Iron franchise, Tron: Ares.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Greta Lee, breakout star of the hit romantic drama Past Lives, is set to star opposite Jared Leto. Also leading the cast is Evan Peters (WandaVision) as the film’s villain, and Jodi Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim). It is not clear who Turner-Smith is playing at this time.

However, it is my understanding that Lee is playing Eve, a tech genius, focused and full of Open heart, analytical and observant. One of the worlds best programmers. Reclusive, anti social, the way she connects with ares isn’t romantic but sympathetic connection.

It is is also my understanding Turner-Smith is playing Athena, imposing, cold and officious, driven solely by an innate urge Open to fulfll any directive she’s given without question, Athena is a member of an elite special forces unit and second in command. When Athena senses her superior has strayed from their assignment, she reports him without hesitation and quickly assumes his leadership role, intent on destroying him and fulfiling the directive at all costs. With incredible power and the inability to fear or doubt, Athena is a nearly unstoppable force, and a tragic figure.

While the first two Tron movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programs, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.

Leto, who has been attached to the project for a few years already, is Ares, the manifestation of the program, with Lee starring as a video game programmer and tech company CEO who has to go on the run in order to protect her world-changing technology.

Joachim Running, who is no stranger to Disney, having directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, is on board to direct. While Ares is a sequel to Tron: Legacy, it is unknown if any characters from that film will return any capacity.

