‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 Already in Development

Fans are eagerly awaiting the first season of the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which wrapped production earlier this year. With season one still ways away from debuting on the streamer, a second season is already in development.

Per The Direct, The Writers Guild of America (WGA) West has disclosed that Jonathan E. Steinberg, who is a producer on the first season of the series, has tapped to direct and executive produce the second season. This information suggests that the development of the second season is actively underway.

While the news seems pretty inspiring, it is best to temper expectations on this news as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are currently in a highly publicized strike. Rick Riordan and the writing team were, however, given the thumbs up to embark on the second season even before the strike commenced. So it is possible the script process had already begun.

The live-action show tells the fantastic tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jefferies), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri. Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp as well as Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, and recent additions like Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Timothy Omundson, Jay Duplass, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently joined as Hermes.

