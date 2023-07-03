Gal Gadot Teases Her Evil Queen Role in ‘Snow White’

We are less than a year away from Disney’s live-action retelling of Walt Disney’s first animated feature Snow White. While the studio has been tight-lipped regarding the film’s plot, the stars have given various teases regarding the project. Well, thanks to Vogue Hong Kong, we have some new details.

The site recently spoke with Gal Gadot, who plays the villainous Evil Queen, and ask her how she approached her role for the upcoming Disney project.

I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen. There was something so delicious with this part because it’s a fairy tale. It’s the first Disney villain. And because it’s a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful. I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things. And it was just super fun, and I can’t wait to watch it. I can’t wait to see how you know how it all turns out. Gadot

Rachel Zegler is playing Walt Disney’s titular first princess with Gal Gadot playing the villainious Evil Queen, and Andrew Burnap playing the new character Jonathan, Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, plays Grumpy. As of now, the rest of the cast is being kept under wraps.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. Another new addition is the appearance of a younger Snow White, meaning we will get some flashback sequences or an origin for the character. A first look at Zegler’s Snow White was revealed via set photos back in May.

Snow White is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

