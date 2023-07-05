‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ is ‘WandaVision’ Season 2, According to Debra Jo Rupp

Debra Jo Rupp, one of the stars of WandaVision, has indirectly revealed the direction of the series’ continuation. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a reputation for keeping fans guessing, and the recent announcement regarding WandaVision‘s second season is no exception.

Although the first season of WandaVision left audiences curious, Marvel had not confirmed its continuation while other Disney+ series, like Loki, had already been renewed. However, this hesitation on Marvel’s part wasn’t due to a lack of support or enthusiasm from the WandaVision cast.

In a recent interview with Berkshire Magazine (via The Direct), Rupp provided some insight into the uncertainty surrounding WandaVision Season 2. She suggested that Marvel Studios’ upcoming series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, would serve as a quasi-continuation of WandaVision. Rupp drew a comparison to American Horror Story, where each season tells a distinct story while maintaining its core identity. She expressed her excitement for the opportunity to play a new character and confirmed her involvement in the new MCU series. Rupp also revealed that she was preparing to shoot scenes in Atlanta, but she maintained secrecy about specific plot details.

It’s the second season of ‘WandaVision’ for Marvel. It’s very much like ‘American Horror Story,’ where each season is a whole new kind of a thing. I was shocked when they called me, because I really thought that would be it, and I was fine with that. But when they called, I got so excited because it’s a character I never get to play. She’s gonna be great fun. Debra Jo Rupp

Rupp’s revelation aligns with earlier comments made by Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab in 2022, questioning the decision not to renew successful shows like WandaVision for a second season. This unexpected information suggests that Agatha: Coven of Chaos may be viewed as the second season of WandaVision, raising questions about the series’ potential trajectory. The studio is also currently developing Vision Quest for Disney+, could that be WandaVision season 3?

It has been hinted that WandaVision‘s influence will heavily impact the upcoming spin-off, with several actors reprising their roles. Agatha: Coven of Chaos will reportedly follow the same nine-episode format as its predecessor and directly connect with the events of WandaVision, ensuring a seamless continuation of the narrative.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently shooting through this Summer in Atlanta (likely at Trilth Studios). The series, which is said to be a comedy, is eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024. Given the suspected delays of all the other Disney+ content, we suspect the latter.

Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as the titular witch with other returning WandaVision cast members including Emma Caulfield and Jo Rupp. Joe Locke, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, and Aubrey Plaza are also slated to appear. The latter is rumored to play the series’ antagonist Death.

WandaVision writer, producer, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff. Schaeffer has an overall deal with Marvel Studios and is also developing Vision Quest.

