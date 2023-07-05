Benedict Cumberbatch to Return as Doctor Strange in an MCU Movie Next Year

Benedict Cumberbatch, renowned for his portrayal of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has dropped hints suggesting his return to the superhero role in an upcoming film next year.

During a guest appearance at the JW3 Speaker Series, Cumberbatch alluded to the presence of Marvel projects in the pipeline for the following year. However, it remains uncertain whether he was specifically referring to a standalone sequel featuring Doctor Strange or his involvement in another MCU production like the delayed Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Cumberbatch initially brought the character of Dr. Stephen Strange to life in the 2016 film Doctor Strange, later reprising the role in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

In the post-credit scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an intriguing glimpse into the future of the character was provided. Charlize Theron portrays Clea, a character who informs Doctor Strange about an incursion caused by him, expressing their resolve to rectify the situation. When Clea questions his fear, Strange responds, “Not in the least.”

In an interview with Gizmodo, Michael Waldron, the writer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, hinted at the trajectory of Doctor Strange’s story. Waldron revealed their intention to introduce Clea, a significant romantic interest from the comics, but acknowledged that Strange’s personal journey in the film required closure with Christine Palmer. Consequently, the inclusion of Clea serves as a teaser for potential future developments between her and Doctor Strange.

